Miller suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's preseason opener against the Chiefs and will undergo imaging to determine the severity, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Triplett, Miller was able to walk to the locker room with no noticeable limb after being evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sidelines. However, it appears the rookie running back may still be shut down for a bit. With Alvin Kamara slated to miss the first three regular-season games due to a suspension, the Saints were already heading into 2023 shorthanded at running back, so Miller potentially missing extended time could force their hand.