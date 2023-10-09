Miller compiled 12 carries for 37 yards and hauled in all four targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 34-0 victory against the Patriots.

Miller logged nine carries and two receptions during the second half of this blowout win for New Orleans. The rookie out of TCU saw some solid usage in the first half while spelling No. 1 running back Alvin Kamara, who tallied 22 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Miller's biggest highlight came in the second quarter when he caught a swing pass in the flats before running around a couple of defenders for a 33-yard gain. This also marked the Saints' longest play from scrimmage and allowed Miller to finish with the team's second-most receiving yards behind wideout Michael Thomas (65). The rookie 220-pound running back has now tallied 22 carries for 74 yards and six receptions for 58 yards since making his professional debut Week 3. With veteran Jamaal Williams (hamstring) stuck on IR until at least Week 7, expect Miller to continue serving as New Orleans' RB2 versus the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15.