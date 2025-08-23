Miller rushed three times for 15 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Saints' 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Miller handled the first running back opportunity for the Saints and rattled off gains of eight and seven yards on his first two carries, with the second one wiped out by an offensive holding call. The oft-injured 2023 third-round pick is getting a fresh start with the new coaching staff in New Orleans, and he seems to be locked into the No. 2 role behind Alvin Kamara heading into a Week 1 home matchup against the Cardinals.