Miller totaled eight carries for 21 yards and caught his only target for 11 yards during Sunday's 25-19 defeat to the Patriots.

After back-to-back games with double-digit carries, Miller was stonewalled for his second-least efficient rushing performance of the season. The third-year running back has now averaged 7.6 carries per game this season. Over the last three games, he's averaging 9.6 rushing attempts for 42.3 yards per contest while operating as the No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara. Miller will look to remain involved in his backup role during the Week 7 matchup versus the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 19.