Miller compiled five rushes for 24 yards during Sunday's 20-13 defeat versus the Cardinals.

Miller operated as the No. 2 running back behind longtime starter Alvin Kamara, who paced the Saints' ground game with 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, third-string running back Devin Neal rounded out the ground game with two carries for nine yards. The overall lack of reliance on the rushing attack was a departure from the approach under last year's offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, as quarterback Spencer Rattler instead tossed a career-high 46 passing attempts. Both Miller and Neal also played under a dozen offensive snaps, with 11 and seven, respectively. The lack of playing time and the minimization of the rushing game don't bode well for any running back playing behind Kamara this season. It will be worth monitoring if offensive-minded head coach Kellen Moore employs a similar approach during the Week 2 matchup versus San Francisco.