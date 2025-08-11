Miller took six carries for 15 yards and brought in his only target for nine receiving yards in Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Miller got the start with star running back Alvin Kamara resting as he usually does for exhibition play. The 23-year-old Miller didn't perform particularly well with the increased opportunity, but it was a positive sign to see the tailback healthy after suffering a concussion in the second to last game of the 2024 regular season. Veteran backups Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers both failed to reach double-digits in rushing totals, so the No. 2 job in New Orleans is still Miller's to lose.