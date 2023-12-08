Miller (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Miller will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game after he failed to practice in any fashion this week while he works back from an ankle sprain. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, head coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Miller has made significant strides in his rehab but has "kind of stalled a little bit." The slower progression in Miller's recovery from the ankle sprain than anticipated likely explains why the Saints didn't initially place the rookie on injured reserve when he suffered the injury in a Week 9 win over the Bears. His continued absence will once again Sunday will leave Jamaal Williams unchallenged for the No. 2 role at running back behind starter Alvin Kamara.