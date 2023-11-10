Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Vikings, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller didn't practice at all this week after spraining his ankle in the Week 9 win over the Bears. The rookie's absence could open up more carries for Jamaal Williams and more targets for Alvin Kamara, though Miller has played single-digit snaps in each of the last three games.