Miler (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Giants, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miler continues to nurse an ankle injury and will miss his fifth straight game. He still isn't practicing, so it's unclear how much progress he's made toward a return. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Miller is expected to play again this season, but that isn't likely to happen Week 16 given that New Orleans will be on a short week with a Thursday night contest against the Rams.