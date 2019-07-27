Saints' Kenny Bigelow Jr.: Reverts to IR

Begelow Jr. (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to the Saints' injured reserve Friday per the NFL communication's official transaction log.

It remains unclear what exactly Bigelow Jr. injured, but no other team's were willing to take a shot on him. He will now remain on the Saints' IR for the remainder of the season unless both parties can come to terms on an injury settlement.

