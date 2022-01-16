Stills caught six of 23 targets for 68 yards and one touchdown over 13 games in 2021.

Stills found his way back to New Orleans in 2021, but he struggled to produce despite there being plenty of available opportunity at receiver. He was ultimately waived at one point in December before re-signing and being made a healthy scratch in the second-to-last outing. With each of Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Stills seems unlikely to be offered another contract with the Saints, especially if the team adds more talent through the draft or free agency.