Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Avoids injury designation

Vaccaro (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Vaccaro was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but it appears the Saints were just being cautious with their starting safety. The 26-year-old has an appetizing matchup against the inexperienced Bryce Petty in Week 15.

