Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Bounces back after Week 2 benching
Vaccaro had five tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Panthers.
Vaccaro was benched in the second half of last week's game against the Patriots but he responded nicely in Carolina. The interception was only the sixth of his career and he has not yet recorded a sack this season, but the fifth-year safety's 16 total tackles rank third on the Saints. Vaccaro should continue to be a serviceable starter for IDP owners.
