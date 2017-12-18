Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Double-digit tackles
Vaccaro had 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 31-19 win against the Jets.
Vaccaro missed both Week 10 and Week 11 with a groin injury and he also left last week's contest early after apparently aggravating that lingering ailment. Against the Jets, however, Vaccaro showed no ill effects from the injury, as he notched double-digit tackles for the first time this season. Vaccaro's 60 total tackles rank third on the Saints, and the team's starting strong safety should be a quality option for IDP owners in a Week 16 tilt against the Falcons.
