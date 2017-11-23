Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Expects to play Sunday

Vaccaro (groin) expects to play Sunday against the Rams, Amos Morale III of the Times-Picayune reports.

Vaccaro, who's missed the past two games, said he was at "90 percent" last week but is now up to "105 percent" at present. His return would be great news for a Saints defense that just could be without rookie first-rounder Marshon Lattimore (ankle).

