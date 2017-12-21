Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Headed to injured reserve

Vaccaro (groin/wrist) will be placed on injured reserve this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vaccaro has played in each of the Saints' last four contests since sitting out Weeks 10 and 11 with the groin issue. Despite handling fairly sizable workloads in all of those contests, however, Vaccaro was never completely healthy, as Rapoport notes that the safety's adductor muscle had completely torn off the bone. He'll require surgery to address that matter, and another procedure to fix his wrist. That should put Vaccaro in good health as he becomes a free agent for the first time this offseason, but his absence for the rest of the regular season and playoffs represents a huge loss for the Saints' secondary. Vonn Bell looks like the leading candidate to replace Vaccaro in the starting lineup.