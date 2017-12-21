Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Headed to injured reserve
Vaccaro (groin/wrist) will be placed on injured reserve this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vaccaro has played in each of the Saints' last four contests since sitting out Weeks 10 and 11 with the groin issue. Despite handling fairly sizable workloads in all of those contests, however, Vaccaro was never completely healthy, as Rapoport notes that the safety's adductor muscle had completely torn off the bone. He'll require surgery to address that matter, and another procedure to fix his wrist. That should put Vaccaro in good health as he becomes a free agent for the first time this offseason, but his absence for the rest of the regular season and playoffs represents a huge loss for the Saints' secondary. Vonn Bell looks like the leading candidate to replace Vaccaro in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...