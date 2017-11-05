Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Hurts groin Sunday

Vaccaro injured his groin against the Buccaneers on Sunday and is out for the remainder of the game, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Vaccaro is just a week removed from posting a team-high nine tackles (six solo) and a half sack. The 26-year-old has been a crucial part of the Saints' defense that has seemingly found its swag now. While Vaccaro sits out, Chris Banjo will take over the snaps at strong safety.