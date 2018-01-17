Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Injuries again derail promising season

Vaccaro (groin) finished the season with 60 tackles (48 solo), 1.5 sacks and a career-high three interceptions in just 12 games. He also scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on an end-zone fumble recovery in Week 6.

Vaccaro was benched in the second half of the Saints' Week 2 game against the Patriots for poor play. The fifth-year pro responded by notching three interceptions over the course of his next four games. Unfortunately, injuries once again derailed a promising season. Vaccaro missed both Weeks 10 and 11 with a groin injury. The strong safety attempted to play through the injury for four weeks thereafter but largely struggled during that span before being placed on injured reserve and undergoing core-muscle surgery. It will be interesting to see what happens this offseason with Vaccaro, who will be an unrestricted free agent. The former first-round pick has flashed Pro Bowl-caliber potential but he has also battled injuries and inconsistency throughout his career. At only 26 years old, Vaccaro could draw some big interest on the open market and the Saints may not want to get into a bidding war after drafting safeties Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell over the past two years. Nevertheless, wherever Vaccaro ends up, he will likely continue to be an IDP asset as long as he is healthy.