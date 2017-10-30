Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Leads Saints in tackles

Vaccaro had nine tackles (six solo) and a half sack in Sunday's win against the Bears.

Vaccaro's interception streak came to an end but the Saints' starting strong safety again posted a nice line for fantasy owners. The former Texas Longhorn now leads the Saints in tackles on the season and should continue to be an asset in most IDP leagues.

