Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Out against Bills

Vaccaro (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Vaccaro injured his groin in the Saints' Week 9 victory over the Buccaneers. The 26-year-old has been an essential member of the Saints' defense throughout the season, so his absence figures to be felt. Chris Banjo is the likely candidate to fill the void at strong safety in Vaccaro's absence.