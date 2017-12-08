Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Questionable to return

Vaccaro suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Vaccaro missed Week 10 and Week 11 with a groin injury and it now appears he may have aggravated that lingering ailment. Look for more updates to come soon, with Chris Banjo slated to take over at strong safety in Vaccaro's absence.