Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Sitting out Sunday
Vaccaro (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
After not practicing Thursday and Friday, Vaccaro will sit out his second consecutive game. The fifth-year safety has accrued 39 tackles (30 solo) and a half sack this season, but his best contributions have been in coverage, where he has broke up seven passes and snagged three interceptions. Expect Vonn Bell and Chris Banjo to pick up Vaccaro's leftover snaps.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...