Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Sitting out Sunday

Vaccaro (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

After not practicing Thursday and Friday, Vaccaro will sit out his second consecutive game. The fifth-year safety has accrued 39 tackles (30 solo) and a half sack this season, but his best contributions have been in coverage, where he has broke up seven passes and snagged three interceptions. Expect Vonn Bell and Chris Banjo to pick up Vaccaro's leftover snaps.