Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Status for Sunday in question

Vaccaro is dealing with both groin and wrist injuries heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vaccaro wasn't listed on the Saints' first injury report of the week Wednesday, but his status for Week 16 nonetheless appears to be in some jeopardy. It's expected the Saints will update his condition following their final practice of the week Friday, but if he's unavailable for the divisional matchup, Rafael Bush or Vonn Bell are first in line to pick up extra snaps in the secondary.