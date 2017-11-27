Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Struggles in return from injury
Vaccaro made five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
The box score was fine but it was an ugly afternoon for the Saints starting strong safety, who committed a pair of bad penalties and struggled in coverage against the Rams' quick receivers. Still, Vaccaro played every defensive snap in his return from a two-game absence due to a groin injury and he should continue to be a quality option in many IDP leagues.
