Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Sunday status a question mark
Vaccaro (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Vaccaro started the week with a limited session, but was a non-participant Thursday and Friday. Vonn Bell started at strong safety in his absence against the Bills in Week 10 and would likely fill in again if Vaccaro is sidelined for a second consecutive week.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.