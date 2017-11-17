Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Sunday status in doubt

Vaccaro (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vaccaro started the week with a limited session, but was a non-participant Thursday and Friday. Vonn Bell started at strong safety in his absence against the Bills in Week 10 and would likely fill in again if Vaccaro cannot play Sunday.

