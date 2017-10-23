Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Third interception in four games

Vaccaro had four tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Packers.

Vaccaro's fourth-quarter pick essentially sealed the game for New Orleans. Entering his fifth season, the Saints starting strong safety had just five interceptions in his previous four years in the NFL but the former first-round draft pick has made three interceptions in his last four weeks. While his interception hot streak is likely to come to an end, Vaccaro has historically been an quality run stopper and should continue to be a solid source of tackles for owners in IDP leagues.