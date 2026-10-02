The Saints signed Austin from their practice squad to their active roster Thursday.

Austin was elevated from the practice squad each of the first three weeks, so this signing was necessary for him to continue to be part of New Orleans' gameday roster. The Notre Dame product hasn't been a big part of the team's offense, however, logging just 20 offensive snaps across three contests and catching his only target for seven yards. Austin should continue to work in a depth wideout role behind Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance.