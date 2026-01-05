Austin caught four of nine targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Falcons.

With Chris Olave (blood clots) out for the regular-season finale, Austin filled the role of WR1 for Tyler Shough and drew a team-high nine targets. Austin ended up appearing in eight games for the Saints this season and finished with 13 catches for 140 yards and his first career touchdown. The 25-year-old is under contract through the 2026 campaign but likely won't be guaranteed a roster spot next summer.