Saints' Kevin Austin: Elevated to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints elevated Austin from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.
Austin will be elevated for the third straight week and should continue to serve as a depth receiver and special teamer. This is the final time this season that New Orleans can elevate the 25-year-old, and the team will need to sign him to the active roster in order for Austin to appear in another game.