The Saints elevated Austin from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Austin has bounced back and forth between the Saints' practice squad and active roster this season, and this will be his second straight practice-squad elevation. The 25-year-old tallied two offensive snaps and five special-teams snaps during last week's win over Tampa Bay, and it's unlikely he'll see much action while once again operating as the fifth wideout behind Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Mason Tipton and Dante Pettis. Austin has logged just one target across four appearances this season. He is eligible to be elevated from New Orleans' practice squad to the active roster one more time for the remainder of this season.