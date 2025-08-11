Austin caught four of five targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Austin hauled in passes from all three quarterbacks who played for the Saints on Sunday, including Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough and Jake Haener. The fourth-year wideout finished second on the team in targets and receiving yards behind Dante Pettis (six) and Mason Tipton (54), respectively. Austin is competing with Pettis and Tipton for the Saints' final wide receiver spot this preseason. Tipton had the biggest highlight play with a 54-yard touchdown reception, but none of these three seemed to separate themselves in this competition during Sunday's preseason opener. Their next opportunity will come versus the Jaguars on Sunday, Aug. 17.