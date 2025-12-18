The Saints signed Austin from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Austin has bounced between the Saints' active roster and practice squad all season, playing in five games for the franchise. The wide receiver has accumulated three receptions for 33 yards on six targets so far in the 2025 campaign. With Devaughn Vele (shoulder) ruled out and Dante Pettis (illness) listed as questionable, Austin is set to take on a role as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Chris Olave and Mason Tipton for Sunday's game against the Jets.