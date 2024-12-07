New Orleans signed Austin from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Austin had been elevated from the practice squad for the Saints' last three games due to multiple injuries to the wide receiver corps. Over that span, Austin caught six passes (on seven targets) for 85 yards, and he saw his snap count on offense steadily increase. Austin will likely be on the field in three-wideout sets alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Cedrick Wilson for Sunday's game against the Giants.