Austin posted two receptions (on three targets) for 18 yards during Sunday's 29-6 win over the Jets.

Austin served as the Saints' No. 3 wideout after being signed to the active roster Thursday. The second-year undrafted receiver was added for depth after Devaughn Vele (shoulder) was placed on IR, and while Dante Pettis was still considered questionable to play with an illness. Pettis ended up playing, but he logged just one target. Meanwhile, the Saints were led in targets by WR1 Chris Olave (16), TE1 Juwan Johnson (nine), Taysom Hill (six) and Mason Tipton (five). Austin will likely serve as the Saints' WR3/WR4 over the final two weeks of the regular season, but his production should be pretty limited.