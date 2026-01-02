Austin is positioned as one of New Orleans' top starting wideouts for Sunday's season finale against the Falcons due to Chris Olave (illness) being ruled out for Week 18.

Austin has already played more than 80 percent of offensive snaps in back-to-back games, in which span he's secured six of eight targets for 70 yards and one score. He saw those expanded opportunities due to the absence of Mason Tipton (groin), who has since been placed on IR. With Olave now also out for Week 18 due a blood clot in his lung, Austin appears positioned as the No. 1 wideout for a receiving corps that also includes Dante Pettis and practice-squad players Ronnie Bell and Samori Toure. Austin will work to make the most of his elevated opportunity versus Atlanta and continue demonstrating chemistry with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.