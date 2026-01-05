Saints' Kevin Austin: Top target in Week 18 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin compiled four receptions (on nine targets) for 37 yards during Sunday's 19-17 defeat versus the Falcons.
Austin led the Saints in targets with No. 1 wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) inactive. The second-year wideout tallied four more than the next closest trio of pass-catchers in Dante Pettis, Audric Estime and Juwan Johnson. This caps off a solid close to the season for Austin, as he stepped up in this injury-riddled wide receiver room, totaling 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 140 yards and one touchdown. After two seasons spent between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster, Austin has now accumulated 291 receiving yards in 16 career regular-season appearances.
