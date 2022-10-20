The Saints elevated White from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

White was added to New Orleans' active roster for the first time in last week's loss to the Bengals, logging one target without a catch over 12 offensive snaps. White should slide into a similar reserve role alongside Rashid Shaheed against Arizona after Keith Kirkwood (ankle) was released Thursday. With Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) still sidelined, expect White to step in behind presumptive starters Chris Olave, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway.