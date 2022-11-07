The Saints signed White to their active roster from the practice squad Monday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

White was elevated for each of the previous three weeks, which means he needed to be signed to the active roster to appear in another game for the Saints this season. Over his three appearances, the wideout has caught just one of two targets but it went for 64 yards. If Jarvis Landry (ankle) remains sidelined, White figures to see around 20-30 offensive snaps against Baltimore.