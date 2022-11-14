White failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers.

The 30-year-old appeared to serve as the Saints' No. 3 wideout with Marquez Callaway marked as a healthy scratch Sunday. White played a season-high 66 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps behind wideouts Landry (77) and Chris Olave (79) and Jarvis Landry (79), who returned after missing the last five weeks with an ankle injury. While he still finished with fewer targets than tight ends Juwan Johnson (seven) and Adam Trautman (three), White's playing time could indicate an increased role heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.