Saunders logged 57 tackles and one pass defended across 17 games during the 2023 campaign.

Saunders played a career-high 500 defensive snaps in 2023 after joining the Saints on a three-year, $12.3 million deal in March. The former Chiefs defensive tackle went on to eclipse his previous career high for tackles set during his 2022 campaign in Kansas City; but, he failed to wrangle a sack for New Orleans after logging 3.5 last season. Saunders will look to maintain a primary role at defensive tackle alongside Nathan Shepherd and Bryan Bresee heading into the 2024 campaign.