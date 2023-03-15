The Saints and Saunders agreed to terms on a three-year contract Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Selected 84th overall in the third round of the 2019 Draft, Saunders appeared in 38 games across four years with the Chiefs and had a career year as a rotational lineman last season. Saunders recorded 3.5 sacks for the Super Bowl champs and will now go to New Orleans to help fill the voids left by David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle on the interior of the Saints' line.
