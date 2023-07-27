Saunders left practice Thursday with an illness, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Saunders had a breakout season in 2022, which he'll be working to build upon, as soon as he can get himself healthy again. For now, his absence should open up opportunities for the defensive lineman further down the depth chart during practice.
