Saunders (concussion) did not participate at the Saints' practice Wednesday.
Saunders popped up on the injury report to open the week with a concussion, putting his status in question for Sunday's crucial matchup with the Falcons in question. The defensive lineman now faces an uphill battle of clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 18.
More News
-
Saints' Khalen Saunders: Practices fully•
-
Saints' Khalen Saunders: Leaves practice early•
-
Saints' Khalen Saunders: Inks deal with Saints•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Career-best campaign in 2022•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Full participant at practice•
-
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Officially sitting out Saturday•