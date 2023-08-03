Saunders (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports.

The defensive tackle had been absent from training camp since exiting a practice last Thursday with an illness. Saunders landed a three-year, $14.5 million contract in the offseason after making 48 tackles in a backup role for the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs last year. The fifth-year pro is expected to start for New Orleans, assuming he stays healthy.