Saunders (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.
It's a step in the right direction for the starting defensive tackle ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons. Saunders has yet to miss a game this season. The fifth-year pro has 54 tackles and a pass defensed in 2023.
