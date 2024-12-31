Saunders finished Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Raiders with seven tackles (three solo).

Saunders tied a season high with seven combined tackles and finished as the Saints' fourth-leading tackler Sunday behind Pete Werner (13), Demario Davis (13) and Will Harris (eight). Saunders is now up to 43 tackles (18 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three pass defenses (including one interception) through 12 regular-season games. He'll look to finish the 2024 campaign off strong in the Saints' regular-season finale against the Buccaneers next Sunday.