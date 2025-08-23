Head coach Kellen Moore relayed that Boyd injured his hand during Saturday's 28-19 loss to Denver, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Boyd went back to the locker room during the first half after initially being checked on by trainers in the blue medical tent. An update on the severity of his injury should be made over the next coming days once he undergoes further testing. The 2024 sixth-rounder had an impactful preseason, finishing with four tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across three games.