Boyd (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Boyd suffered a hand injury in the Saints' preseason finale against the Broncos in August. He was limited in Wednesday's practice but was able to practice in full Thursday, indicating that he is on track to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cardinals. The 2024 sixth-round pick played in just six regular-season games in his rookie season, when he logged three tackles (two solo) across 72 defensive snaps.