Alonso (thigh) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Alonso has failed to participate in either of the team's practices this week, seemingly putting his status in jeopardy for the Week 14 matchup against the 49ers. If he is unable to go, the recently signed Manti Te'o is likely to draw primary duties at middle linebacker.

